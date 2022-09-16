Civilization Price Down 24.9% This Week (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Civilization has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $664,579.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 162.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,513.62 or 0.22939696 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00104206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00841686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civilization Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

