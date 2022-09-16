Clive Brown Acquires 53 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Clive Brown purchased 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £152.64 ($184.44).

Clive Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Clive Brown purchased 46 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($179.53).

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 296.50 ($3.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 298.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15.

ONT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

