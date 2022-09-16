Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 403.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

