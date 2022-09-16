Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.
Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE CLX opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
