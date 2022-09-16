CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

