Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.43.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,097,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after purchasing an additional 693,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

NYSE:CCEP opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

