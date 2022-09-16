Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Hits $90.64 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $90.64 million and $34.19 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000414 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

