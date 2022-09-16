Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coles Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Coles Group Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

