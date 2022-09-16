Collateral Pay Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $113,725.01 and $294.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064827 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00078259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

COLL is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2021. Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Collateral Pay is www.collateralpay.com.

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “COLLATERAL allows users to unlock and utilise their crypto assets, without having to sell them. Crypto assets will be used as collateral against payments to merchants by users. The COLLATERAL Ecosystem is powered by a P2P network of borrowers and lenders. Lenders stake crypto assets in staking contracts to receive an APY in return. The $COLL token is the native Token of the COLLATERAL Protocol. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.