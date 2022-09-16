Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $214,079.47 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $214,079.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00603375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00261077 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

