ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,973,122,384 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

According to CryptoCompare, ” Colossus is a community-orientated, energy-efficient coin with a focus on decentralization, privacy, and real-world implementation.It utilizes an energy-efficient Proof of Stake 3.0 protocol and a second-tier Masternode network for inclusive community-based governance along with a blockchain-based self-funding treasury system ensuring its sustainability. In order to reach this level of usability, COLX is continually evolving. The goal of COLX is to be an advanced digital currency that is fast, secure, decentralized, private, and connects all of its users for a greater purpose as part of the Colossus Grid. Colossus Grid is an ambitious project that aims to reward individuals for voluntary grid contributions. With this, Colossus seeks to compete in the global market for distributed computing power and decentralized storage all while riding on the backbone of a world class privacy blockchain. “

