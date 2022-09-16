Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20. Comerica has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

