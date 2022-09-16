Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

