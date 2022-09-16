Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

