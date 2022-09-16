Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.