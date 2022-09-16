Comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) & Its Rivals

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 167 1021 3304 46 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.29%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 56.74%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.35 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.47

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

