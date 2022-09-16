Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,983.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,983.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

CMPGY stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

