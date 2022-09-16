Compound Price Reaches $57.44 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Compound has a total market cap of $417.41 million and $68.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $57.44 or 0.00291297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00130422 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000483 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Buying and Selling Compound

