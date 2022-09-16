Conceal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,082.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0864 or 0.00000441 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $8,082.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,191,908 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.