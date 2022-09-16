Connectome (CNTM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $510,152.00

Connectome (CNTM) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Connectome has a market cap of $145,760.86 and $510,152.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 130.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Connectome was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

