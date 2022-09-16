Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.58.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Water by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 132,317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Consolidated Water by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Water by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

