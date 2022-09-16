Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Director Lawrence Cunningham Purchases 100 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,935.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,014,335.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,958.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2,053.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,040.11. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 80.5990857 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

