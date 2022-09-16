Constellium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,588 put options.

Constellium Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $71,144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 395,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

