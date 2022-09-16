Constellium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,588 put options.
Constellium Trading Down 6.6 %
NYSE:CSTM opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
