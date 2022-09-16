Contentos One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.40 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,010.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00078351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,492,604 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.