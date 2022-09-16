Contrasting CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

CF Acquisition Corp. VI currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Sabre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Sabre $1.69 billion 1.34 -$928.47 million ($1.82) -3.77

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% Sabre -25.73% N/A -11.11%

Risk and Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CF Acquisition Corp. VI beats Sabre on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.