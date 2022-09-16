Contrasting Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) & Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Janel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.86% 43.00% 6.91% Flywire -14.98% -7.37% -5.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Janel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 0 6 1 3.14

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Janel and Flywire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Flywire has a consensus target price of $36.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Flywire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flywire is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janel and Flywire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $146.42 million 0.44 $5.20 million $7.58 7.12 Flywire $201.15 million 13.70 -$28.08 million ($0.35) -72.74

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire. Flywire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flywire beats Janel on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

(Get Rating)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.