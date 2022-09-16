Contrasting Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.35 -$81.07 million ($0.52) -2.08 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.13 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -4.94, indicating that its share price is 594% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -12.16% -197.69% -47.51% Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30%

Summary

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. beats Onion Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Get Rating)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.