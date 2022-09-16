Contrasting Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $10.18 million 219.93 -$186.48 million ($1.37) -9.57 Bio-Techne $1.11 billion 11.22 $272.05 million $6.62 47.79

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Techne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.2% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,294.12% -45.13% -34.97% Bio-Techne 24.61% 16.97% 12.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bio-Techne 1 0 4 0 2.60

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $475.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Bio-Techne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bio-Techne is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis. Its preclinical stage product includes REC-3964 to treat Clostridium difficile colitis; REC-64917 for the treat of neural or systemic inflammation; REC-65029 to treat HRD-negative ovarian cancer; REC-648918 to enhance anti-tumor immune; REC-2029 for the treatment of wnt-mutant hepatocellular carcinoma; REC-14221 to treat solid and hematological malignancies; and REC-64151 for the treatment of immune checkpoint resistance in KRAS/STK11 mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It offers its products under R&D Systems, Tocris Biosciences, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Exosome Diagnostics, and Asuragen brands. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

