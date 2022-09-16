Convergence Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CONV)

Convergence (CONV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Convergence has a market cap of $1.37 million and $182,655.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Convergence

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity."

