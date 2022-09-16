Convex CRV Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Convex CRV has a market cap of $30.90 million and $12,409.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars.

