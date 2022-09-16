Cook Protocol Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005512 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079378 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

COOK is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.