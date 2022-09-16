Cope Price Hits $0.0461 on Exchanges (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Cope has a total market capitalization of $738,175.48 and approximately $14,336.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cope has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cope coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cope
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cope Coin Trading
