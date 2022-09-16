Copiosa Coin (COP) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $74,455.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 311.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
