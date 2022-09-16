Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
