Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

