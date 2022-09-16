Corra.Finance (CORA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $435,011.96 and approximately $387.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
