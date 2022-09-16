Corra.Finance Trading Down 17.7% This Week (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $419,989.81 and approximately $52.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 590.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Corra.Finance
Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en.
Corra.Finance Coin Trading
