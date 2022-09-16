Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

CTVA stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.51.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

