Cortex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $23.54 million and $1.75 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005477 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00078006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,931,440 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps). Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

