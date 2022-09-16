Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$5.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.71 million and a PE ratio of 3.72. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

