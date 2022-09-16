Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $867.49 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $16.35 or 0.00082867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $867.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091523 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021379 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031401 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007947 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008931 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
