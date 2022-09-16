Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $867.49 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $16.35 or 0.00082867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $867.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007947 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.