Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 108,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,803,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 315,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 109.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,796,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,123 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 212.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 99,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

