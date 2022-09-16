Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,714,000 after acquiring an additional 711,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 364,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

