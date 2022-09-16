Covalent Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

