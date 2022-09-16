CPChain (CPC) Hits One Day Volume of $94,943.00

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $94,943.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.”

