Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $16.54

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.54 or 0.00083683 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,764.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012701 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00064890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.