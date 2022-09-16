Credit Suisse Group Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Core & Main by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Core & Main by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.