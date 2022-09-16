Creditcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.73 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and $3.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

