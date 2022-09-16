Credits Market Capitalization Hits $1.22 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $54,076.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

