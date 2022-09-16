Critical Comparison: IonQ (IONQ) versus Its Peers

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IonQ to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.44% -7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -10.67 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.78

Analyst Ratings

IonQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IonQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 228 1632 2821 51 2.57

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 51.89%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s peers have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IonQ peers beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

