Critical Contrast: Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) versus Its Rivals

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 20.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.86

Vicarious Surgical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -233.63% -64.70% -17.01%

Risk and Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 212 990 2154 73 2.61

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 159.04%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.